Unplugged: Reclaiming Life from Social Media [CTRL+Z | Ep4]

This story is jointly published as part of the Utah College Media Collaborative, a cross-campus project bringing together emerging journalists from Salt Lake Community College, Southern Utah University, the University of Utah, Utah Tech University and Weber State University. The collaborative is an Amplify Utah project with support from PBS Utah and POV.

You’ve probably noticed how social media has become an extension of your daily life, making it almost impossible to imagine existing without it.

For Ruth Jones, a Gen Z college student who recently transformed her online habits, social media had become overwhelming.

“TikTok was consuming my time and affecting my mood and relationships,” she said. Her solution was radical but effective — deleting TikTok completely and setting 30-minute timers on her remaining apps.

The results were transformative, Jones said.

“I’ve started crocheting. I’ve started doing art projects again,” she added.

Though Jones admits giving up TikTok was difficult — “like losing my firstborn child” — she said she now feels more present in her daily life and enjoys deeper, more fulfilling real-world connections.

Inspired by Jones’ experience, there are practical steps anyone can take to build a healthier social media relationship: curating a more positive feed, setting time limits, prioritizing in-person connections, and practicing digital wellness through periodic “digital detoxes.”

While social media certainly has its benefits, Jones found that taking control of how she engages with these platforms has helped her rediscover the richness of life beyond the screen.

Listen along as Jones shares her journey in moving away from excessive screen time.

Brynn Smith reported and produced this story as a communication student at Southern Utah University.