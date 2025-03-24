Team Takeaways: Digital Life, Unfiltered [CTRL+Z | Ep5]

This story is jointly published as part of the Utah College Media Collaborative, a cross-campus project bringing together emerging journalists from Salt Lake Community College, Southern Utah University, the University of Utah, Utah Tech University and Weber State University. The collaborative is an Amplify Utah project with support from PBS Utah and POV.

The five-part podcast series “Ctrl+Z” concludes with its hosts reflecting on their reporting about social media’s complex influence on Generation Z.

Throughout the reporting, a nuanced picture emerged: social media platforms offer genuine benefits while simultaneously presenting significant challenges for young users.

The first episodes explored often-overlooked positive aspects of social media. While most research focuses on disadvantages, studies also show these platforms can foster connection, self-esteem, and belonging. “World of Warcraft” players, for example, engage more in social interactions than communication about in-game objectives, with experienced players driving these meaningful exchanges.

Later episodes examined negative effects, including anxiety, fear of missing out and shrinking attention spans. A Southern Utah University professor noticed these impacts in the classroom, while many users acknowledge struggling to log off despite recognizing the harms. In response, Utah lawmakers passed laws in 2025 to regulate platforms, though these rules may have limitations in protecting young users.

The hosts conclude “Ctrl+Z” by inviting listeners to reflect on their own social media habits. Whether it’s gaming, news feeds, or endless scrolling — how intentional are you being with your screen time?

This story was reported and produced by communication students at Southern Utah University.