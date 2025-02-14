Students review the 67th Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammy Awards premiered on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles, California. The award show featured many popular artists, performances, tributes, and even political statements.

Viewers and music fanatics have expressed both excitement and disappointment in the awards.

“The Grammys is my Super Bowl,” said English major Zachary Sharp. He and 16.9 million other viewers turned to CBS to watch this historic event.

Notable awards presented included Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” for best pop vocal album, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” for song and record of the year, Chappell Roan for best new artist, and Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” for album of the year.

“I was pretty sure Sabrina Carpenter was going to win something,” said biology major Hallee Fitch. “She had to win something. She’s the ‘it’ girl.”

Fans are also talking up Chappell Roan’s performance from the night. Before winning her award, Roan performed her hit “Pink Pony Club” while riding a giant, pink pony on the Grammys stage.

“I love that she did ‘Pink Pony Club’ — which technically wasn’t a nominated song,” Sharp said. “I think the significance of that was really cool because her record dropped her from her label for that song.”

However, despite all the artists’ celebrations, controversy has surrounded Beyoncé’s wins for both the best country album and the album of the year.

“Beyoncé’s win for country, like, what?” commented psychology major Alexia Young. “I had never even heard of her album.”

“Her album was country, technically,” said Fitch. “But I wouldn’t consider that real, raw country.”

Many viewers also expected Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” to take home the Grammy for album of the year rather than Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.”

“I thought Billie Eilish was going to win something,” said Young. “She got nominated for a lot of things.”

“Part of me was a little sad that Billie didn’t win,” said Sharp. “I understand the significance of Beyoncé winning, and that was cool, but I’m sad Billie didn’t win that.”

Other popular wins include Charli XCX’s “Brat” for best dance/electronic album, Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal” for best rap album, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” for best pop duo performance, and Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” for best musical theater album.

Fans and viewers look forward to what new music 2025 will bring, preparing for another successful Grammy Awards next February.