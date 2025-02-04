Art installation illuminates Gallivan Center, downtown SLC

“GLOW” in downtown Salt Lake City is an annual artistic experience, with new installations each year.

The exhibit, which made its return in November, can be found at the Gallivan Center, located at 239 S. Main St. Walking through the display takes roughly an hour, providing an incredibly whimsical and serene atmosphere.

With installations beginning at the Gallivan Center entrance, the pieces stretch around the center to the nearby downtown TRAX station. Although the cold night seemed to reduce the number of viewers, those who did walk through were enthralled, leaving each artwork to be admired.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Savanna Green, an attendee who went with her friends and had stopped to take photos within an installation called “Prismatic Portals.” Green’s friends also commented on the installation and agreed with Green’s perspective, stating it was the happiest they’d seen Green in a while, mentioning how her mood had changed completely.

In addition to “Prismatic Portals,” the installation includes pieces such as “Polychroma,” “Treehive,” “Columbine Clusters,” “Fauna Illuminata,” “Koro Loko,” “Miri” and “You Belong to the Earth.”

Regarding the installation, the artist, In Theory Art Studios, said this on their website: “Our goals are to create an alluring, exciting draw for folks to visit downtown SLC, to give them a fun and memorable experience of art, to cultivate a rich sense of place, and to inspire engagement.”

More about the installation and the inspirations behind the pieces can be found on The Blocks Art District website. “GLOW” will be featured at the Gallivan Center until Feb. 28. Go to Visit Salt Lake for viewing times.