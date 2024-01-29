Cervical Cancer Awareness Month highlights importance of screenings, HPV vaccination

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a time to spread awareness about the condition and methods for its prevention.

Cervical cancer is an abnormal development of cells that occur in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Various strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV) — the most common sexually transmitted infection — is linked with cervical cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When exposed to HPV, the body’s immune system prevents the virus from doing harm. However, in a small percentage of people, the virus remains for years and contributes to the process that causes some cervical cells to become cancer cells.

Cervical cancer usually starts with no symptoms. As it develops, it may cause abnormal discharge from the vagina, such as bleeding after sex.

“Just like a [sexually transmitted infection], you can be positive and not have any symptoms,” said Peggy Fischer, a certified nurse practitioner at Salt Lake Community College’s Center for Health and Counseling.

The CDC communicates that cervical cancer is highly curable when found early. For this reason, Fischer says “regular pap screenings are so important.”

Prevention methods

According to the American Cancer Society, regular screening tests can find early cases of cervical cancer and, in some cases, even prevent it from starting.

“Regular screening is key,” Fischer said. “If you [are screened] when you are 21 and don’t [again] until you are 40, that’s not following the guidelines, and you could be at risk. If you are following guidelines and having one every three or five years, then the risk is much smaller.”

The CDC recommends people speak with their doctor about when to start pap and HPV testing, but the agency differs in its guidelines for different age groups.

The other way to fight cervical cancer is through vaccination.

The CDC recommends HPV vaccination for children aged 11 to 12 (children as young as nine years old can receive the vaccine). The agency also recommends vaccination for everyone through age 26, but it adds that vaccination may provide less benefit to those aged 27 to 45 due to greater HPV exposure.

President of the Black Physicians of Utah, Dr. Richard Ferguson, stressed the importance of vaccination against HPV. Ferguson’s organization will host an online event on Jan. 30 from 6–7:30 p.m. to raise awareness for cervical cancer and the significance of the HPV vaccine.

“The difference that the HPV vaccine has made is quite amazing, especially with how it has reduced incidence[s] of cervical cancer. It’s quite a breakthrough,” Ferguson said.

The Center for Health and Counseling at SLCC offers screenings for cervical cancer. Office visits are $15 for students and $30 for employees, not including lab work or procedures (other fees may apply). The center encourages but does not require appointments.

Additionally, the Utah Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program offers free cervical screenings to Utah women aged 21 to 64 who are low-income, uninsured or underinsured. Visit the Utah Department of Health and Human Services website to learn more.