Local Utah theatre uses arts in the battle against cancer

Since 2015, Kaysville’s Hopebox Theatre has been an entertainment staple, providing renditions of popular musicals for the community. However, the theatre also provides another service: donations to families battling cancer.

Jan Williams, a local theatre teacher who battled three different types of cancer, conceived the idea of Hopebox when former students visited Williams after her recovery and surprised her with musical numbers from Broadway hits such as “Wicked” and “Rent.”

“I can’t explain it other than it filled my soul,” Williams said. “I was overwhelmed with this feeling of hope and joy. That night, I just could not sleep over it.”

Williams and her business partner, Curtis Dalton, landed on a small building that had formerly been a church and nursery. Williams said the structure didn’t resemble a theatre except for a small stage that sat in one corner, but regardless, she quickly knew that this was where she wanted the theatre to sit.

“When I walked into the building, it felt like, ‘This is the place,’” Williams said. “I’ve felt that way ever since.”

Following multiple renovations to make the space more performance-friendly – such as an extra rehearsal space, audience seating and bathrooms – Hopebox has produced 72 shows. “There’s no greater feeling [than] when you know that you have created some kind of hope in somebody else’s life,” Williams said. “It truly is something magical that we’re able to do.”

The theatre donates a portion of each ticket sold to that show’s Wall of Hope recipient. Community members nominate recipients, and Hopebox’s board of directors determine the final picks.

Hopebox receives additional donations from its concession stand, designated donation boxes in the lobby, and Venmo (@givehopebox). 100% of the donation proceeds go toward designated recipients and their families.

One donation recipient, resident J. Meier, was honored through the theatre’s production of “Bright Star.” Meier was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in September 2022, and after stomach removal surgery in April – the same month as the show – doctors deemed Meier cancer-free.

However, the cancer returned in October. Meier currently does a session of chemotherapy each week and says it’s the hardest thing he has ever done. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride,” Meier said. “They’re getting you as close to death without killing you and hoping it kills the cancer, not you.”

Weeks before his stomach removal surgery, Meier discovered that two friends had nominated him for Hopebox’s Wall of Hope. Meier said he felt grateful, but he was nervous that he wouldn’t be able to attend. The board was very accommodating to his circumstances, Meier said.

“They were so nice. They know what it is to go through this,” Meier said. “It was really nice of them to do that and say, ‘Hey, we want you to be here. Here are the options, but don’t feel pressured to do anything.’”

Meier is still connected with the theatre and the performers of “Bright Star” months after the performance. He said being involved in the production helps recipients feel connected to the performers. Meier and his family also added that they are grateful for the funds and the peace it brought to their lives.

“There can be darkness, but there’s this brightness in the middle because people are connecting with [others],” Meier said. “That’s what Hopebox does. There’s hope because of the goodness in this world.”

Actress Dusti Bagley performed in Hopebox’s most recent production, “Into the Woods,” which was dedicated to resident Linda Palmer. Bagley said she keeps in touch with the Palmer family, even though Linda Palmer has since passed away.

“It’s really easy to connect with your Wall of Hope recipient, especially when you’re doing something for this person,” Bagley said. “It [provides] so much more meaning, and it gives you an even better reason to try your hardest to do the best you can.”

Before each performance, the audience hears stories of the chosen recipient. And on the last night of performances, the recipient receives the money raised on their behalf in the form of a ceremonial check as well as a plaque that they can place on the Wall of Hope, located in the theatre lobby.

Audience member Madison Olson attended “Into the Woods” at Hopebox. Afterwards, Olson said she felt a greater sense of empathy for cancer victims and survivors and a desire to help struggling families.

“It’s a cool experience. You can feel the love for these people that you’re giving money to,” Olson said. “It’s just a different way to support others. There’s something very special about it.”

The theatre has already helped 72 recipients and their families. Their goal is to help 100. For showtimes and more information on how to support the mission of Hopebox Theatre, visit their website.