The SLCC Dance-SLC Stars co-op officially tips off in 2024

The Dance Company at Salt Lake Community College will perform four times at Salt Lake City Stars games this spring.

Whitney Harris Gutierrez, assistant professor of Performing Arts at SLCC, and Ryan Perry, director of SLCC Dance Company, said the collaboration was initiated by Stars organization, though Harris Gutierrez was one to suggest establishing a working, professional relationship between SLCC and the team.

Harris Gutierrez said “Ryan reached out and asked [to book] several games, and I recommended a formal professional partnership in the form of a co-op.”

As an NBA affiliate of the Utah Jazz, the SLC Stars play at both the Maverik Center and Delta Center arenas. 15 SLCC dance students reportedly feel excited about the opportunity to demonstrate the myriad skills they’ve learned, and to perform in a professional atmosphere.

“The dancers are thrilled about this co-op because it gives students a professional setting to apply skills they develop in an academic setting,” Harris Gutierrez said.

Catch the SLCC Dance Company perform at SLC Stars games on any one of the following dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Maverik Center

Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Maverik Center

Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Delta Center

Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. in the Delta Center

Harris Gutierrez encourages everyone to use a complimentary discount code for the Jan. 23 SLC Stars game.

The SLCC Dance Company will also perform at the SLCC women’s and men’s basketball games vs. North Idaho College on Feb. 17. The teams will play at Bruin Arena, located at the Lifetime Activities Center (LAC) at Taylorsville Redwood Campus.