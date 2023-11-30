Rally in Provo expresses support for Palestine amid ongoing conflict

In the wake of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, protests have erupted nationwide in support of both Israel and Palestine – and a demonstration at Provo Library on Nov. 4 brought forward voices that sought to bolster the latter.

“We love our Jewish brothers and sisters,” said Abdul, who asked not to have their last name shared. “This [has] nothing to do with religion. This is about creating a state on top of another state and all the negative things that come with that.”

On Oct. 26, the U.S. Senate agreed to Resolution 418, which condemned Hamas and “antisemitic” student activities on college campuses. However, organizers and demonstrators say their protests have nothing to do with bigotry. Augustin Diaz, a spokesperson for the Provo Library rally, said the goal of the protest is to create awareness.

“Our biggest thing is to also make sure that we are advocating the four points of Arabs in Utah,” Diaz said.

Those four points, according to the Instagram page of group Arabs in Utah, are a call for a ceasefire in Palestine; an increase in humanitarian aid to Palestinian city Gaza; acknowledgement of collective punishment in Gaza; and a lighting of the state capitol with the colors of Palestine’s flag.

“We understand that many times … the issue is complex and messy [for people], and that’s understood,” Diaz said. “This is not an anti-Judaism movement.”

Many members of Utah’s Muslim community, along with other people of varying backgrounds, appeared at the protest in solidarity with Palestine. Such was the case with Tenisha Anderson, who attended the protest to show support for the cause.

“We’re just here to show solidarity [against] oppression,” Anderson said, referring to Israel’s occupation of Palestine. “If that oppression is happening in our country, or any country, you should stand against it.”

Anderson said people will continue to stand up for what they believe is right, despite the actions Congress takes.

“If you want to use our tax dollars without our permission, then we’re gonna stand up every which way we can,” Anderson said. “Sometimes all you have is your voice left to use … I guess we’ll just keep using it as long as we can.”