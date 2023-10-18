Fashion club stitches new connections, ideas

Salt Lake Community College’s fashion design club, which has existed for more than a decade, held its first general assembly on Oct. 3 with the hope of informing and attracting new members.

Since its inception, the fashion club has acted as a focal point for students who want to connect with new, like-minded people and develop meaningful friendships. Assistant Professor Matt Monson, who has been club advisor for 11 years, said the group has a place for everyone.

“We try to do a little bit of everything because some of our students are design students, some of them are visual merchandisers, and some of them are in technical appearance,” Monson said.

Natasha Boyle, an SLCC alumna and local business owner, was present at the assembly and discussed the challenges she often faces in running her own wedding dress store. Boyle works for Vogue Magazine and is planning on bringing her team to New York City for Fashion Week in February.

When it comes to clothing, Boyle’s goal is inclusion – she believes that anyone should have a dress to wear for any special occasion.

Club president Carolina Lozano-Ashton, a University of Utah student majoring in mathematics and mechanical engineering, said her goal is to unite the world of fashion with technology in order to create a new concept.

“I want to do wearable technology,” she explained.

According to current members, SLCC’s fashion design club is an open environment for anyone who wants to join, regardless of experience. Members can learn about teamwork, battle against all odds to get designs ready, and help design costumes for other departments, including theater, dance and film.

“Being part of the fashion club … even though it may not be like I’m not a fashionista, you can find a community [that] is accepting [in] being yourself … It’s more than just fashion,” Lozano-Ashton said.

The fashion design club is currently accepting new members who have interest in fashion, design, or anything to do with clothing. Students do not need to be majoring in fashion to join. To find out more, follow the club’s Instagram page at @slccfashionclub.