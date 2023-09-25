Drag story time disruptors miss the mark

On Sunday, the Salt Lake City-based King’s English Bookstore was forced to close its doors after receiving a bomb threat during a drag queen story time.

Police arrived on the scene and evacuated the store, ultimately finding no bomb. But we knew that would be the outcome. So, dear caller, hatemonger, bigot — good job on your accomplishment. Let’s break it down.

You scared children, patrons, parents and employees. Kudos. A special gold star for the kiddies. Feel proud.

You also wasted resources and tax dollars, which I am sure you complain about on a regular basis. Police, bomb-sniffing dogs, the works. Hopefully, the authorities will add that bill to your jail sentence when they find you.

You disrupted the local economy. King’s English has been a staple in Salt Lake for decades, and just as a guess, you are likely bent about the economy. Our local merchants are vital to keeping dollars, well, local.

Here’s where you miscalculated. The community will continue to love and support this bookstore and all the great local businesses like it. They did it with Tea Zaanti, and they’ll do it again with King’s English.

Honestly, these businesses often see a surge in sales after such hate-filled acts. So, thank you.

King’s English is where I fell in love with readings, book signings and local writers. I got my first book signed there, as did my kids.

It’s a place that will remain welcoming — a place that attracts authors, artists and readers of all ages. King’s English will remain magical; their doors will re-open; and the store will again fill with patrons and children who will discover a new picture book or novel to get lost in.

The magic will not die because you tried to extinguish it.