Little Cottonwood gondola project gets passing council vote

On May 25, the Wasatch Front Regional Council (WFRC) voted in favor of a new transportation plan that includes a proposed gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon – meant to mitigate ski resort traffic.

The 27-year, $23.6-billion transportation plan covers over 1,000 individual items, including the proposed gondola. The gondola lift would measure eight miles long, making it the longest in the world upon completion. The plan is eyeing the foot of the canyon as the gondola’s base, with 2,500 parking spaces to accompany it.

According to KSL NewsRadio’s Aimee Cobabe, members of the media received a document stating the plan had passed hours before a vote took place. The WFRC heard from community members over the proposed gondola project and how it could impact the area. Most in attendance were not fans of the project.

Some raised concerns over wildlife, ongoing watershed problems, and that the gondola could potentially top $1 billion in cost. Others in disagreement with the plan also pointed to the canyon’s resident and tourist appeal – be it bird-watching, climbing or hiking.

“It may not feel like you’ve been heard, but I want you to know we have heard you,” said WFRC Chair Dawn Ramsey as the vote ended. “And there are certain things we can and certain things we feel like we can’t do, but we have tried to come up with a way to be reflective.”

Representatives from Snowbird and Ski Utah, the two properties in Little Cottonwood Canyon, attended the meeting to show support for the gondola. Both locations received record amount of snow this past winter, which contributed to the ski economy and ultimately longer periods of traffic.

The Utah State Legislature still needs to approve the proposed gondola. The plan must also undergo an environmental study conducted by the Utah Department of Transportation.