Salt Lake City announces its bid for Major League Baseball

On April 12, the Miller family and Larry H. Miller Co. launched an official campaign to bring a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City.

The news follows the Salt Lake Bees’ announcement earlier this year that they would be moving from Smith’s Ballpark to South Jordan’s Daybreak for the 2025 season. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the 100-acre Rocky Mountain Power property along North Temple and across from the Utah State Fairpark is the preferred location for a future stadium.

“Larry and I risked everything to acquire the Utah Jazz, and it was a tremendous honor to ensure it thrived as a model franchise,” Gail Miller, owner of the Larry H. Miller Co., said in a statement. “We now have an opportunity to welcome Major League Baseball to Utah and invite all Utahns to join us in this effort.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, in a statement to the Tribune, said the power property has been locked up “for energy and industrial use,” and that unlocking it would bring a long-envisioned shift to the city.

“It has not only ample space for a ballpark and the accessory needs, but ample space to build an entire community that can be activated 365 days a year, that can benefit the west-side community year-round,” Mendenhall said.