SLCC to continue requiring masks after Utah lifts statewide mandate

Salt Lake Community College will continue to require face coverings on all SLCC campuses through the end of the 2021 spring semester.

Summer protocols have not been established, but there is a chance that the current safety measures will stay in effect.

Utah’s statewide mask mandate will end on April 10 after Gov. Spencer Cox signed the pandemic “endgame” bill into law on Wednesday.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Paul Ray, told Fox 13, “The combination of vaccinations and recovered cases have brought our numbers down and it’s time to start moving forward.”

“I support an individual’s choice to wear a mask and remind everyone to please be patient and kind to employees who work in businesses that still require a mask,” Ray continued.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall encouraged businesses to keep their mask requirements in place until health professionals say it is okay to end the mandate.

Today I asked #slc businesses that interact with the public to continue to ask employees and patrons to wear masks until health professionals say it’s safe to stop. Places like Santo Taco, Break Bread Barber, @HarmonsGrocery and @PublikCoffee deserve to keep their employees safe pic.twitter.com/ePJ2hLwMK8 — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 19, 2021

If students have not yet been vaccinated and would like to be, appointments can be made through VaccineFinder. According to the Utah Department of Health, those who receive the vaccine are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their final dose.

Precautions such as washing hands, wearing masks and physically distancing are still required in crowds and around unvaccinated or high-risk individuals. Vaccinated people can visit indoors and come into close contact with other vaccinated people without fear of getting sick. Furthermore, vaccinated people do not have to worry about quarantining if they are exposed to COVID-19.

Visit coronavirus.utah.gov for current COVID-19 information.