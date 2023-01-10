SLCC’s surplus store offers school supplies at a low cost

For students in the market for appliances or a new computer, Salt Lake Community College’s surplus service could be a low-cost solution.

The surplus service, which sells old school equipment at a discounted rate, was created to dispose of items that “are no longer fit for educational purposes but still have some value,” said Loren Safford, central receiving and surplus supervisor. Items for sale include computers, furniture and refrigerators.

“Almost anything you can think of … we’ve had it, or we will have it to sell,” Safford said.

Dell OptiPlex desktop computers run as low as $45, Apple iMacs as low as $185, and computer monitors and keyboards for 50 cents.

The surplus service runs two auction sites, one through GovDeals and the other through Public Surplus, but most items are sold in-house at the central receiving warehouse, Stafford said. The best way to find out what the surplus service has for sale is to visit the South Salt Lake warehouse.

“We have tried to set up an online inventory that would allow people to read or see what we have currently in stock,” Safford said, “but that is sadly an area that, no matter how many times we look at it, we have to set it aside.”

In the past year, inflation has risen 7.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With rising costs putting a strain on students, the surplus store has become a more valuable resource. However, the surplus service remains underused by students and faculty, Stafford said.

“It’s primarily outside customers from the community,” Safford said. “We would really encourage more students, staff and faculty to use our service.”

One important concern is data destruction of things like sensitive student information before they can re-sell computers.

Debra Glenn, SLCC’s assistant vice president for business services, said surplus computers are sent to the Office of Information Technology to erase data. Then, the machines are sent to the surplus department, which inspects the computers to see if they are suitable for resale.

Glenn said the surplus service is funded entirely by selling old college assets.

“It’s not to make a profit. It’s just to cover the cost of operation,” she said.

The central receiving warehouse is located at 2675 S. 900 West, South Salt Lake City. The sales floor is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.