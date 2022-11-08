SLCC sports? There’s an app for that

Salt Lake Community College athletics, now just a touch away.

This past summer, SLCC’s Athletic Department rolled out an app that keeps students up to date on all things Bruin Athletics. Called “Salt Lake Bruins,” the app briefs users on scores and stats surrounding games and allows them to look up their favorite teams with in-depth player and coach profiles.

Taylor Munroe, athletics operations and transportation specialist, said the purpose of the app is to give students and fans quick and easy access to information.

“The motivation behind the app is to have everything at your fingertips 24/7, and to keep people in the loop with Bruin Athletics,” Munroe said.

One of the app’s newest features is push notifications, which informs about upcoming games, changes in start times and game cancellations. The app also allows users to purchase tickets and watch games on the Scenic West Network.

It doesn’t stop there, Monroe said, as new features are in the works.

“One of the things we hope to do in the future is have a rewards points system to redeem prizes,” Monroe said, adding that possibilities include free vouchers for concessions, or the chance to win a pair of headphones or Bluetooth speaker.

The Salt Lake Bruins app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for free.