Bruin Pantry provides relief for college community amid rising inflation

The Bruin Pantry at Salt Lake Community College – in which essential items are available to students, faculty and staff for free – has recently seen greater demand amid a nationwide increase in cost of goods.

According to the July 2022 Consumer Price Index, the cost of all items and food increased 8.5% and 10.9% respectively over the last year. Diya Shah, coordinator for Bruin Pantries, said more people are visiting the pantry, which offers goods ranging from dry and canned foods to fresh fruit and hygiene products.

“Yes … inflation and rising cost of foods [is] impacting people going to the pantry,” Shah said. “My basic needs coordinator, myself and my student staff are all educating people to de-stigmatize using the food pantry and food insecurity in general. It is rewarding to see people come back and feel comfortable.”

Shah has seen the pantry go through difficult times in the past, and said she has even dipped into her own pockets in order to have products such as sanitary pads and diapers available to patrons. Earlier this year, Shah purchased containers of baby formula for the pantry during the formula shortage.

With four locations at the Taylorsville Redwood, South City, Jordan and West Valley campuses, the pantry diversifies its items to cater to wider populations, Shah said.

“West Valley is a very unique location because it primarily serves our Latinx community. So because of that we are very good about taking culturally relevant food there that the community can utilize,” she said, adding that the pantry also does its best to supply patrons with gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Recognizing the impact of inflation on people’s cost of living, coupled with the pantry’s rising demand, Shah said she and her staff prioritize making patrons feel comfortable.

“I consider myself an introvert, but … connecting with people and talking to people … I think that’s really rewarding,” said Alex Bonifaz, a SLCC student who works at the pantry through the college’s internship program.

In addition to serving patrons, Shah said she is careful to keep in mind the needs of the pantry’s employees, the majority of which are students.

Students who do not work with the pantry through work study or the internship program are compensated with financial assistance in the form of tuition waivers. Bonifaz believes the recent 4% increase in tuition and rise in costs could negatively impact a great deal of students.

The pantry is always looking for help, Shah said, especially now since it is so busy. Those looking to help can stop by any of the pantry’s four locations during hours of operation or go online to submit a volunteer application.

The pantry also accepts donations during distribution hours. For more information about those hours, how to donate and currently requested items, visit the Thayne Center’s web page.