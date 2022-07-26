SLCC offers affordable mental and physical health services

The following story is part of The Globe’s back-to-school content for fall 2022.

Experts at Salt Lake Community College are ready to help students with health services – which include removing the stigma out of mental health.

Through the Center for Health and Counseling, or CHC, the college provides services encompassing medical care, massage therapy and mental health. Scott Kadera, the counseling services manager, said taking mental health seriously can help students succeed in school and in their personal and professional lives.

“Social and emotional difficulties predict student dropout as much as, and even more, than academic preparedness,” Kadera said.

To reach more students, Whitney Ockey, the manager of health promotion, said the college is planning several back-to-school events for students, including health events, vaccine clinics, class lectures and workshops based on the health needs of students

Throughout this summer, for example, the Health Promotion team has provided a weekly program called “Treat Yo’ Self Tuesday” in which students and employees can access free chair massages every Tuesday at the Redwood Student Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“All departments work in unison to support students’ physical and mental health and well-being,” Ockey said.

One of the benefits to students seeking help on campus is reduced costs. The college provides single counseling sessions for $15, massages for $30 and medical visits for $15. SLCC also offers a waiver program consisting of five free counseling sessions for anyone experiencing financial hardships.

Students are eligible to utilize that program as soon as they enroll at SLCC, even if they’re only taking one class.

The CHC has three in-person locations at the Taylorsville Redwood, South City and Jordan campuses. The center accepts walk-ins at any of its locations and can discuss options over the phone at 801-957-4268.

For more information about the CHC and services the center offers, visit their SLCC webpage.