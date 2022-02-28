Men’s basketball: Bruins win Region 18 title, say the job is still not finished

The No. 1-ranked Salt Lake Community College men’s basketball team took another step toward a national championship on Saturday by defeating Snow College 95-61 in the Region 18 championship game.

According to the team’s official website, the Bruins had four goals entering the 2022 season: Win the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season championship, win the Region 18 Tournament title, qualify for the NJCAA Tournament and win the NJCAA Tournament. The team has now achieved two of their four preseason goals with Saturday’s victory and will assuredly qualify for the national tournament.

SLCC point guard Chase Adams led the way against Snow, leading both teams in scoring with an efficient 27 points on 14 shots in just 26 minutes.

“It was just one of those nights where it felt like anything I threw up was going in,” Adams said of his performance. “The basket was huge. [It was] like throwing a rock in a lake. My teammates kept feeding me and telling me to keep it going, so that’s what I did.”

As a team, SLCC shot 58% from the field, while Snow College struggled, shooting an inefficient 34%.

Winning regionals is big for the Bruins, but they have not lost sight of their ultimate goal to win the NJCAA Tournament.

“We were extremely excited about the win, but we know the job isn’t finished yet,” Adams said. “The real goal is winning the national championship.”