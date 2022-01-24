US government begins shipping free COVID-19 tests. Here’s how to order

The federal government has purchased one billion rapid COVID-19 tests to distribute to Americans for at-home use, free of charge to individuals.

Those who wish to order at-home COVID-19 tests can initiate the ordering process by visiting covidtests.gov. To place an order, users need only input their full name and shipping address. The form does not ask for payment information. At-home tests can also be ordered over the phone by calling 1-800-232-0233.

Recipients will receive four rapid antigen tests, which display results 15 minutes after use. The United States Postal Service will deliver the tests, with estimated time of arrival listed between 7-12 days. As of now, tests are limited to one order per residential address.

If households need more than the four at-home tests provided or require a COVID-19 test immediately, at-home tests can be purchased through private retailers or pharmacies. The federal government also stated that private insurance companies are required to reimburse eight free at-home tests per covered individual per month.

Test reimbursement does not currently apply to Medicaid and Medicare.

In addition to ordering or purchasing COVID-19 tests, one can also visit Utah’s coronavirus webpage to find testing locations throughout the state.