SLCC offers tech resources to students

Salt Lake Community College offers students access to the technology they need to succeed in their classes in the upcoming fall semester.

According to the SLCC website, email, software and relevant apps are available for students to use. Available resources can be found on the college’s Office of Information Technology website.

“SLCC provides opportunities for students to develop the skills needed in today’s increasingly technology-dependent economy,” reads the OIT home page.

SLCC student Nataliya Nykonenko, who is undeclared in her major, has utilized several of the school’s resources in her time at the college.

“I still use the platforms, which are great for my other classes. I was happy I didn’t have to invest my finances to complete a task for my class,” Nykonenko said about the software available through the school.

Students can access Office 365 software that enables them to use commonly required services like Word, PowerPoint and Excel. SLCC offers students a subscription to Office 365 and the ability to download the suite on a maximum of five devices.

Another software package available to students is a copy of Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes popular editing software like Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

Beyond software, SLCC students have access to necessities like internet, email, and computer labs.

Students can connect to wireless internet on SLCC campuses and have up to five devices registered for connection.

Through their SLCC-provided email, students may use Google apps, including Drive, Meet and YouTube.

Computer labs can be located across several SLCC campuses with varying hours of availability.

Students can browse the Tech Tools page for more information on SLCC’s technology resources.