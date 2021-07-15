SLCC names Cassie Ulrich as new head coach of women’s soccer

The Salt Lake Community College athletic department hired Cassie Ulrich as the new head coach of its women’s soccer team.

Ulrich most recently worked as the assistant head coach for women’s soccer under Mark Davis, who led both the men’s and women’s soccer programs at SLCC for five years. Davis will continue to coach the men’s team.

Ulrich is looking forward to the opportunity of being the head coach.

“I’m honored to have been selected as the next head coach of the SLCC women’s soccer team. I’m incredibly proud of the unprecedented success we had last season with such a great group. I can’t wait to lead this group of young women and I know they’re ready to get after it again,” Ulrich told SLCC Athletics.

According to athletic director Kevin Dustin, Ulrich’s experience coaching in the SLCC program is what separated her from the rest of the candidates for the position.

“Her commitment to the individual growth of young women was evident this past year, and she has a terrific background as a player, both collegiately and professionally,” Dustin told SLCC Athletics. “She is the right person for this program, and I am thrilled she agreed to take on this challenge.”

With Ulrich as assistant head coach, the SLCC women’s soccer team excelled during the 2021 season, finishing 15-2-1 and runner-up to No. 1 Tyler Junior College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Tournament.