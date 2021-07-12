SLCC baseball’s Bruer Webster wins national awards for defense

Salt Lake Community College second baseman Bruer Webster earned national recognition for his performance on the diamond this season.

Webster received a Division I ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove award and the Defensive Player of the Year award from the National Junior College Athletic Association, or NJCAA.

A freshman from Idaho Falls, Webster excelled at second base during the 2021 season, turning 14 double plays on his way to a .987 fielding percentage on 149 total chances. His defensive efforts helped the Bruins to a 33-17 record and the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season championship.

Webster’s defensive statistics at second base included 60 putouts and 87 assists. The Bonneville High School alum also made the 2021 NJCAA Division I Baseball Gold Glove Team.

Chosen by committees from the American Baseball Coaches Association, or ABCA, the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been presented in the collegiate and high school ranks since 2007. The ABCA, with over 11,000 members representing all 50 states and 23 countries, is the primary professional organization for amateur level baseball coaches and includes teams at each level in nine divisions of amateur baseball, as well as All-Region Teams in five divisions.