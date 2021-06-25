Give OUT Day: SLCC raising funds to support LGBTQ students

Salt Lake Community College is participating with #PRIDE in this year’s Give OUT Day on June 30, the national day of giving for the LGBTQ community.

In support of LGBTQ+ students, SLCC is raising funds to provide educational access to students in need. The giving campaign is open through June 30.

“The Gender & Sexuality Student Resource Center (GSSRC) at SLCC provides a dedicated, welcoming and inclusive space for Womxn and LGBTQ+ students from college access to graduation,” the SLCC Give OUT Day webpage reads. “Our close working relationship with the Office of Diversity & Multicultural Affairs further enables the intersectionality to serve the most marginalized LGBTQ+ students, including undocumented students, people with disabilities, Black individuals, Indigenous individuals and People of Color. Transgender students utilize Center resources more than any other LGBTQ+ population.”

In support of the LGBTQ+ student body, SLCC and the GSSRC set a Give OUT Day fundraising goal of at least $5,000 to provide educational access to students. This is the first SLCC fundraiser specifically aimed at supporting the college’s LGBTQ+ community.