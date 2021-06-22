Remembering Stonewall

As Pride Month winds down, the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising approaches.

A police raid of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York City on June 28, 1969, led to protests and upheaval that lasted for six days. Many consider the raid and the subsequent riots to have sparked the modern gay rights movement. The Stonewall Inn was designated a national monument in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama.

Salt Lake Community College has actively supported the LGBTQ+ community Pride festivities and parade for several years, including the 2019 Pride Festival that commemorated and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the events at Stonewall.

