Several events scheduled for SLCC Pride Month

The Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center will host six events throughout June in celebration of Pride Month.

The month’s events will center around discussions relating to LGBTQ+ experience and history, as well as the current climate for LGBTQ+ individuals at Salt Lake Community College. Five out of six events will be held virtually with the remainder being held in-person at the South City Campus.

A two-part awareness training — set for June 7 and June 28, respectively — will explore introductory topics of the LGBTQ+ experience and community.

“In part one, we talk about power and privilege, gender and sexuality, terminology and definitions, as well as allyship and what it means to do the work,” said GSSRC Coordinator Peter Moosman. “Part two is more in depth, so we talk about the cycle of socialization and how to break out of heteronormativity.”

The “State of the College” on June 14 will follow part one of the awareness training and will focus on the ways that SLCC is supporting its LGBTQ+ community. The virtual event will also feature a Q&A and a panel, which will be open to anyone in attendance.

“[State of the College] will be to discuss what we’re doing well, what we’re failing at, and what we’re working on for the future,” Moosman said.

On June 21, the GSSRC, in collaboration with the Utah Pride Center, will host a Zoom discussion focusing on the transgender experience.

“Join us as we strive to understand transness, discuss Trans etiquette, and how we can create more equitable spaces for the Trans community,” according to event information posted by the GSSRC.

The single in-person event will be a picnic on June 25. The event, hosted in the courtyard at the South City Campus, will offer food along with games and crafts. The GSSRC asks those who plan to attend to fill out a reservation form prior to attending.

In addition to the celebrations from the GSSRC, the Utah Pride Center will hold alternate festivities in place of the annual Pride Festival and Pride Parade to stay in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. The week of celebrations begin Tuesday and include a Pride Story Garden and Rainbow March & Rally.

“This incredible event will probably never happen again, in this form and on this scale. It’s going to be unique, fun, educational and offer an opportunity to come out of our houses, be together again and do so safely,” Utah Pride Center Executive Director Rob Moolman said in a post on the Utah Pride Center website.

Other venues planning Pride-related events include Try-Angles, Sun Trapp, Urban Lounge, The Metro, The Complex, and Encircle, inviting all to celebrate Pride in many unique and inclusive spaces.

Follow the GSSRC on Instagram for more information about SLCC’s Pride Month celebrations and view the SLCC Pride Month schedule for virtual meeting details.