Salt Lake Community College drops mask mandate

Salt Lake Community College campuses have become “mask friendly” now that face coverings are no longer required.

The change comes after the Utah State Legislature held a special session last week with the issue of mask mandates on the docket. House Bill 1007, which passed May 19, specifically focuses on institutions of higher education.

One provision of the bill “prohibits the Utah Board of Higher Education from requiring a face covering to participate in or attend instruction, activities, or in any other place on the campus of the institution after the end of the spring semester in 2021.”

According to the #SLCCsafe webpage, “Anyone who chooses to wear a face covering is welcome to do so. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we encourage anyone who has not been fully vaccinated to continue to use an appropriate face covering while on campus.”

Gov. Spencer Cox made the announcement on May 13 via Twitter that face coverings for K-12 would not be required for the last week of school.

Visit #SLCCsafe for more information on SLCC COVID-19 protocols.