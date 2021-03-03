2021 SLCC softball season preview

After coronavirus brought the 2020 season to an early and abrupt end, the Salt Lake Community College softball team opens its 2021 regular season on Friday.

The Bruins (10-0) excelled during the 2021 SWAC Preseason Tourney, finishing 6-0. The early action helped the team prepare for a competitive conference schedule.

“What we have learned from this preseason is to be resilient. We had to come from behind in many of the games we played. That is a great teaching tool moving forward,” head coach Cyndee Bennett said.

Team chemistry is also building for SLCC, currently ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA poll.

“We have a very passionate group that loves working hard for each other. As long as they continue to learn and grow, we are proud of them,” assistant softball coach Tara Bendt said.

The Scenic West Athletic Conference is loaded with talent, and the preseason tournament allowed Bruin coaches to evaluate their competition.

“I feel that our conference is very strong this year. I would put the SWAC as one of the top conferences in the country. It will be a very challenging year maneuvering through this season,” Bennett said.

Bendt explained that the conference is extremely competitive with a lot of potential for things to change each day. She believes this makes everyone play harder and and fight to compete.

“I believe it will be a challenge but will only make us better with the right mindset,” she said.

COVID-19 has had an emotional effect on the coaches in terms of anticipation.

“For me personally, I feel rejuvenated. The phrase, ‘you don’t know what you got until it’s gone’ comes to mind. I am able to appreciate all of the little things. The girls on the team seem to be feeling the same way,” Bennett said.

“Personally, I was very excited for the season. All of last year just felt so weird and off,” Bendt said. “Coming back and having this group of girls and some third-year girls come back, has been very special.”

