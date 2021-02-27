Photos: No. 15 SLCC volleyball rises to the top

No. 15 Salt Lake Community College jumped out to an early lead in Scenic West Athletic Conference action this week.

After opening conference play with a 3-0 victory over College of Southern Idaho on Feb. 17, the Bruins (9-4, 3-0 SWAC) swept Colorado Northwestern 3-0 on Wednesday before upsetting No. 2-ranked USU Eastern 3-1 on Friday.

SLCC has won four straight matches after falling to Casper College on Feb. 13.

View photos of the Bruin victory over Colorado Northwestern on Wednesday, courtesy of Taylor Munroe.