Another virtual event disrupted by racist Zoom bombing

For the second time this month, online trolls disrupted a virtual event with ties to Salt Lake Community College.

Two weeks after racist agitators attacked the Black Student Union poetry slam on Feb. 4, disrupters sent vulgar images and messages to the Transformative Justice and Abolition Criminology Conference on Friday.

Non-profit organization Save the Kids hosted the conference. According to Dr. Anthony J. Nocella II, a criminal justice professor at SLCC, the event intended to engage people in a conversation “focusing on transformative justice.”

Nocella, who was a presenter at the conference, told a Globe reporter over text that the event was attacked “with racists and child porn” and that the incident has been reported to Utah State Troopers.

According to Save the Kids, the SLCC Chief Diversity Office was listed as one of 12 co-sponsors for the conference.

Save the Kids focuses on “building a movement dedicated to alternatives to and the end of the incarceration of all youth and the school to prison pipeline,” according to the group’s website.