Bruin Pantry helps ease food insecurity

Although COVID-19 has changed some procedures, the Bruin Pantry at Salt Lake Community College is still serving the community by providing food and hygiene to people in need.

Hours for the Bruin Pantry can fluctuate, so Matt Braak, assistant needs coordinator for the Thayne Center, recommended finding the most up-to-date hours on the Bruin Pantry website or joining their mailing list.

“Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing when visiting the pantry,” Braak said. “Avoid coming to campus if you’re feeling sick.”

The Bruin Pantry takes every precaution to keep their staff safe by sanitizing regularly. However, Braak urged recipients to wash the food they receive when they get home as an added safety measure.

The Bruin Pantry has kept students safe by assembling boxes prior to pickup during the pandemic.

“With our pre-boxed model, we try to give folks as much as possible during a single visit,” Braak said. “This method lets people limit their trips during the pandemic.”

If the pantry can’t supply some resources, Braak recommended calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211 Utah.

Similar to other pantries, the Bruin Pantry only accepts donations by appointment. If someone wants to donate, they can email Braak at michael.braak@slcc.edu or call 801-957-4693.

Although the pantry is not actively recruiting, Braak pointed out that volunteering at the Bruin Pantry can be beneficial to students.

“We do have a scholarship for 2021 and 2022,” Braak said. Students can view details through the SLCC scholarship page.

If students are interested in earning a scholarship, completing hours for a service-learning project or are simply looking to make a difference in the community, they should contact the Bruin Pantry on their website or reach out to a neighborhood partner that does work similar to the pantry.