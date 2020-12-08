New literary journal to amplify LGBTQ voices at SLCC

The “Lavender Journal” is calling for submissions for its inaugural publication, which will release early next year.

The magazine, which aims to be a platform for the LBGTQ+ community, invites submissions from all LGBTQ+ or non-heteronormative identifying students, faculty, staff, alumni and community of Salt Lake Community College.

The “Lavender Journal” is currently accepting entries of poetry, prose, visual art, photography and other creative works. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 30, 2021.

The project is made possible with the support of the SLCC LGBTQ+ Steering Committee and the SLCC Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center.