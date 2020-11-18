Photos: SLCC dance studio gets new mural

SLCC Dance mural
A new wall mural is on display inside the SLCC dance studio at South City Campus. Graphic designer Alex Martinez created the mural. (Stephen Speckman)

Salt Lake Community College recently added some artistic flair to the walls of South City Campus.

Alex Martinez, a graphic designer with SLCC Institutional Marketing, and SLCC Dance Company director Whitney Harris combined their efforts to create a new graffiti-style, dance-inspired mural. Approximately 14 feet tall by 50 feet wide, the original mural can be seen in the main dance studio in the old portion of South City Campus.

View photos of the mural, courtesy of Stephen Speckman and SLCC Institutional Marketing.

