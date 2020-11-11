Photos: 2020 SLCC Veterans Day flag ceremony

Salt Lake Community College held its Veterans Day flag raising ceremony Wednesday morning at Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday recognizing U.S. veterans from all wars. President Woodrow Wilson originally proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day in 1919 on the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The day became a federal holiday in 1938, and after World War II and the Korean War, Congress renamed the holiday to Veterans Day in 1954.

View photos from the Veterans Day flag raising ceremony at Taylorsville Redwood Campus, courtesy of SLCC Institutional Marketing.