Breaking down SLCC student tuition

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake Community College offered three course delivery options at the beginning of fall semester: online, hybrid and face-to-face.

SLCC Public Relations Director Joy Tlou said the college wanted to make coming back to school as simple and safe as possible.

“Our priority is to make it easy for students and staff,” Tlou said in regards to the different course options. “We want to set high standards for everyone. This was the best idea because of health reasons.”

Tuition is based on how many credits a student is taking and whether they’re a Utah resident or a non-resident.

Part-time resident students taking nine credits currently pay $1,541.25 in tuition and fees. Non-residents pay $4,761.50.

Tuition and fees cost $1,964.25 for full-time resident students and $6,230 for non-residents.

Some students said fewer face-to-face class options should come with reduced tuition.

“I honestly think it’s crazy how we have to pay the same amount for online and face-to-face courses,” said student Emma Hernandez. “Yeah, we have the option, but I still feel like they should make it less money for us because of what we are going through right now.”

Tlou said the school has reduced student fees by 15% for those taking six or more credits.

“We also deferred a 1.5% tuition increase until spring 2021,” Tlou said. “We didn’t lower tuition; what we did was just defer a destination that was already made regarding tuition increase until 2021.”

Visit the SLCC tuition and fees page for more about tuition, financial aid, or enrolling in a student payment plan.