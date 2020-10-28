Op-ed: I’m voting for affordable health care

Voting is a controversial topic. “Who are you voting for?” and “Why?” seem to be the top questions asked. Fear of answering the question and offending someone or fear of answering and automatically being subjected into a certain stereotype for choosing a particular party are real issues.

I have never been one to dive down deep into politics, but I feel it is my duty as an American who cares about improving the lives of us now and those who will come later, to choose the best candidate as leader of our country.

Health care has always been a major debate among Americans, but it has become even more so with the continuing crisis and threat that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed upon everyone all over the world. This virus has affected the lives of millions of individuals in multiple ways; schools have gone online, businesses have closed, jobs have been lost, and family members have lost loved ones.

Health has never been more important than it is today, so when choosing who to vote for make sure research is done on the health care proposals by the candidate.

One major thing this pandemic has opened my eyes to is the reason why health care should not be tied to employment. As stated previously, thousands of people have lost their jobs; they lost their jobs from a virus that kills. With that job loss comes loss of healthcare … confused? Me too.

In our subprime era, we thought we could have the “American Dream.” Freedom from poverty, inequality, and injustices. The biggest injustice we are faced with is unequal treatment in health care. How can a country expect to be great when its people are suffering from poor health? A big question that does not have an easy solution.

One thing that we can do to help play a part in bettering this country is voting.

Joe Biden is representing the Democratic party, his plan for health care is to expand the Affordable Care Act, establish a new public insurance option, and increase the affordability of long-term care. These are only some of the changes he plans to make in the health care system.

As for Donald Trump, he said that he would be signing an executive order to deliver Americans better care and lower cost for healthcare in his leadership. I am unsure of his plans to carry out that promise. His recent tweets promise that it will be “much better and less expensive than ObamaCare.” I’m interested to see how that goes.

To wrap things up, whether you are red or blue, Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal, we are all Americans. The media delights in those separations and, to an extent, these irreconcilable divisions exist.

I may be voting Democratic because of health care, but regardless of whether you are any of the above please pay attention to your political party’s view on health care and VOTE VOTE VOTE.