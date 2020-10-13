Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center hosting free movie events in October

The Salt Lake Community College Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center has organizing several events to celebrate LGBTQ History Month.

One of those events, titled Hit the G.A.S. (Gender And Sexuality), invites students to gather over Zoom to watch a movie and then discuss how they see gender and sexuality portrayed in the chosen film.

“Pop culture and media influences how we view the world,” said GSSRC coordinator Peter Moosman. “We wanted to find a way to engage people virtually on these topics.”

Attendees choose a different movie each time and share what they learned afterwards.

“We want the discussion to be open ended,” Moosman explained.

The Hit the G.A.S. events in October are part of the college’s LGBTQ History Month celebrations. The free events, open to everyone interested in joining, allow participants to experience different viewpoints from their peers that maybe they haven’t heard or considered before, Moosman says.

Moosman hopes those who attend “will be able to think critically and use this as a tool to help us see beyond the surface of everyday life.”

The next Hit the G.A.S. virtual event will take place Oct. 23. Contact the GSSRC for more information.