Questions about tutoring? SLCC has answers

Salt Lake Community College offers a wide variety of tutoring services to assist students with their work, but it can be difficult to know exactly where to go.

Where do I go for help with writing assignments and writing tutoring?

The Student Writing and Reading Center, or SWRC, is free to SLCC students and offers in-person or online tutoring. The SWRC can help brainstorm ideas, pick and research topics, revise papers, assist with annotating and more.

“We can help with any part of writing,” said writing consultant Felicia Prevo. “It’s for all skill levels, no matter how far along you are in your assignment. If you’re stuck, we can help.”

Consultants can assist students from any subject.

“We know writing and reading can happen in all classes, we also know tutoring is not just for English and Humanities,” said writing consultant Emily Beck. “We help with all writing and reading in any class.”

Clint Gardner, director of the SWRC, encourages students not to procrastinate on papers, especially at the end of the semester when the center gets busy.

Visit the SWRC website to create an account, see online and in-person hours and locations, and schedule a session with a writing consultant.

Where do I go for math and math-related subjects?

The STEM Learning Center has tutors for several subjects, including mathematics, biology, biotechnology, physics, chemistry, engineering and geosciences. STEM also offers workshops hosted by instructors and tutors collaborating to provide interactive support.

Students are encouraged to bring difficult concepts or problems.

Browse the college’s STEM learning resources to learn more about tutoring and workshops offered during COVID-19.

What if I need help with my ePortfolio?

To graduate from SLCC, students are required to create a collection of student work as an ePortfolio. Creating an ePortfolio can be labor-intensive and difficult, but it doesn’t have to be.

Lab specialists can assist with creating or adding to student ePortfolios. Because of COVID-19, in-person tutoring is available only at Taylorsville Redwood and South City campuses, and students must schedule an appointment. Online tutoring is preferred.

Students are encouraged not to wait to get started, as the labs are very busy at the end of the semester.

Visit the ePortfolio portal for tutoring hours, tutorials and more information.

Where can I go to get assistance with research or use computers and Wi-Fi?

The library is a great place to get homework done, with librarians and computers free and on site to assist.

Students can get help with research projects and learn how to navigate the thousands of free research articles on the databases SLCC has access to. Other resources include buying, selling or renting textbooks, and the portable Wi-Fi HOTSPOT devices available to check out for up to 28 days.

“The Wi-Fi HOTSPOT device allows students to connect other laptops, smart phones, tablets etc. to the internet if they do not have access at home,” said Zack Allred, assistant director at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus library.

Allred reminds students that with their SLCC student ID card, they also have access to all the other college and university libraries in the state of Utah.

Check out SLCC Libraries online for hours and locations, or to begin researching your next paper.

Where can I go to get help with online courses?

Navigating online and hybrid courses brings its own unique set of challenges and learning curves. Students can visit the eLearning support page for help with time management, using canvas, online advising and technical requirements.

Where do I go for language learning assistance?

The Center for Languages offers a variety of options for practicing and learning your target language and its culture. Students must be enrolled in a language learning class to meet with a tutor, but the center is open to anyone for studying.

Meet with students to have conversations and tutoring, or develop communicative skills through the audio/video and computer-based language learning programs. Languages include American Sign Language, Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

The Center for Languages is located in room TB 315 at Taylorsville Redwood Campus and can be reached at 801-957-3855.

Where do I go to practice or get help with presentation skills?

Students who are preparing presentations for school or work can visit the Presentation Skills Lab for help on visuals, content, organization, delivery and more. The lab offers free one-on-one assistance to meet any specific requirements or challenges.

The Presentation Skills Lab is located in room BB 325 at Taylorsville Redwood Campus and also via WebEx. Students may coordinate an appointment directly with Professor Raymond Bingham.

An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the 2020 back to school issue.