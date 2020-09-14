SLCC offering free flu shots this fall

The Salt Lake Community College is offering free flu shots this year to SLCC students and employees.

Flu shots will be available Sept. 14 at the South City Campus, Sept. 28 at the Jordan Campus, Sept. 30 at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus and Oct. 14 at the West Valley Center. These events will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., except for the West Valley event, which will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it’s “likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading” and that getting a flu vaccine this year will be “more important than ever.”

While a flu vaccine will not provide protection against COVID-19, the CDC notes that receiving the vaccine will help “conserve potentially scarce health care resources.”

Anyone interested in receiving a flu shot from SLCC must pre-register for the clinic they plan to attend.