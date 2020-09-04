Help save lives with a blood donation

Salt Lake Community College student Emmalie Rawlings, along with the American Red Cross, will host a blood drive on Tuesday, and they need students and teachers to donate.

The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miller Campus, located at 9750 S. 300 W. in Sandy. Students and faculty can sign up by emailing Rawlings or contacting her through social media. Please be sure to include your name, birthday, email, and the time you would like to donate.

Walk-ins will be accepted but may be turned away depending on scheduling.

“The Red Cross is seriously encouraging people to make appointments so that they will have the necessary staff there for the people coming, as well as to better plan and prepare to follow the COVID-19 guidelines,” said Rawlings.

According to the American Red Cross, there has been a major shortage of blood due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of donations throughout the country.

“There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care,” reads the American Red Cross website.

Patrons must wear a mask and practice proper social distancing when possible. For more information regarding blood donation, or to check your eligibility to donate, visit the American Red Cross online.