Photos: Bruins choose to mask up, part 4

Although the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted nearly every aspect of daily life, Salt Lake Community College students returned to class last week for the beginning of fall semester. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, anyone visiting an SLCC campus must wear a face covering for the forseeable future.
Earlier this summer, students took mask selfies and shared a variety of reasons why they choose to wear face coverings. Check out the latest batch of images below.
Why students wear masks, part 4
