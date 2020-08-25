Virtual Bruin Block Party kicks off fall 2020 semester

The start of fall semester is upon us, and to kick it off, Salt Lake Community College held their traditional Bruin Block Party on Thursday. However, things were a little different this year, since the whole event was done via Cisco Webex.

The party started at 5 p.m. and offered a series of panels and workshops for students to attend. Although it wasn’t possible to attend all the offered events, students could choose from topics like budgeting, stress relief, mask making, campus tours, as well as virtual games.

Meet the Deans

“I hope that you as students understand that you can approach us at any time, and we’d be happy to talk with you, and to hear from you, and learn for you,” said Ken Stonebrook, the dean of students and assistant vice president at SLCC.

Much of the discussion throughout the panel focused on communication and interaction between the students and the deans of SLCC.

“We need people to tell us what we are doing and how we are doing … we are here to lead you to a better educational experience,” said Richard Scott, dean of the SLCC School of Arts, Communication and Media.

Craig Caldwell, dean of the SLCC School of Science, Mathematics and Engineering, highlighted three ways students can give feedback about what is going on at the school: completing the student class evaluations, talking to the student government, and participating in the focus groups and dean activities that are held throughout the semester.

What’s Bruin Student Panel

This student panel included seven students who are also employees and student ambassadors at SLCC. While similar to the Meet the Deans activity, student panelists were able to answer more questions from the attendees, both in the chat feature and through a live moderator.

“[SLCC offers] a great education for a great price,” said Austin Fashimpaur, a student senator, adding that are so many resources on campus that he is still learning about them.

The event also highlighted many of the different clubs and student resources. Panelists encouraged students to get involved and join some of the many clubs SLCC has to offer.

“It is so much fun if you get involved, and I think it does make college a lot easier,” said Jasmine Aquino, orientation leader at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

Clubs and support groups exist for a variety of different demographics and topics, allowing students to provide and receive support for students in similar situations.

Squash Semester Stress

Whitney Ockey, the interim health promotion manager at SLCC, offered tips on how to stay relaxed during the stressful semester as well as resources to help students stay relaxed and ready to learn.

“There is always gonna be someone or something to help you with your stress, you don’t have to deal with it all on your own,” counseled Ockey.

SLCC offers many resources to students who are experiencing stress or need someone to talk to.

For only $30, students can receive a full body massage, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health specialists are available to meet virtually with students in order to provide counseling.

Visit the Center for Health and Counseling webpage for more information and to make an appointment.

Ockey finished her workshop with some words of encouragement.

“Remember to take one day at a time this semester. Remember, you got this!” said Ockey.

Budgeting Basics for College Students

This workshop, led by the director of First Year Experience, Richard Diaz, was highly interactive and used attendees’ actual situations to create a more personalized workshop. Topics included effective budgeting strategies as well as preparing finances to meet life goals.

“When you are cognizant of your behavior, and the things you are doing that are not conducive to your goals and you are able to name them, then you can start to change them,” said Diaz.

SLCC students can visit Current Students for more information and resources.