Back to school in the time of COVID-19

This is my last year at Salt Lake Community College, and it has become apparent that this fall will look drastically different from years past.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of chaos and unknowns in our everyday lives. The start of the new academic year approaches, and with it, comes a host of questions on how we are to navigate it.

Face coverings

Face coverings are the new accessory whether we like it or not.

Salt Lake County currently has a mask mandate in place; SLCC also included a section for face coverings in its Return to Campus Plan. This requirement extends to all students, faculty, staff and visitors at all SLCC campuses this semester.

Course delivery

Last March, all SLCC face-to-face courses transitioned to an online format. This fall, students will have some options.

The college has ramped up what is being offered online. To maintain small class sizes on campus, many more courses are available as a traditional online class. This is a great choice for those who want to stay away from the classroom while still having access to faculty support. This option has no scheduled class times, but requires an e-learning fee.

The “Broadcast/Internet” option is also delivered 100% online, but broadcast during a scheduled meeting time. This offers live instruction from a professor, giving students a chance to interact and ask questions. This option does not require an e-learning fee.

Students can choose the “Hybrid” option. These courses will be taught both online (ranging from 50 to 75%) and on campus. This format will rely on scheduled meetings, which means that any time students are on campus they must adhere to social distancing guidelines. To accommodate social distancing in some SLCC classrooms, only part of the class can be in the room at one time. Course material delivery will be split between online and in the classroom, but could be to only part of the class during any scheduled class meeting. Face coverings are required while in class.

Face-to-face lectures and labs include scheduled meetings and will be taught exclusively on campus. Classes and labs accommodate a smaller number of students and will be arranged to comply with social distancing requirements. Increased cleaning and sanitation of the building will take place, and each classroom will be equipped with additional cleaning supplies so students and instructors may clean their areas before and after class. Face coverings are required.

Personal responsibility for a healthy community

If you plan on returning to campus this semester, it is important to note that all students and employees are required to conduct a daily symptom check before coming to school. Anyone who is experiencing any symptoms of illness may not come to campus. Students should not return until they have been symptom-free for at least three days.

Keep in mind that these guidelines are set to keep our Bruin community safe. We all want to get back to a place in which things get back to “normal.” Practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and wearing face coverings are simple ways to support that effort and each other. If these guidelines for being on campus seem too restrictive, SLCC invites students to enroll in online courses.

Check out the Return to Campus Plan for more information about COVID-19 guidelines and protocols at SLCC.