New coffee machine helps fund student scholarships

A new coffee machine at Salt Lake Community College offers students more than 30 hot and cold beverage options while helping fund student scholarships.

Touch Coffee Bar, now installed at Jordan and Westpointe campuses, is expected to generate approximately $5,000 annually for scholarships over the next five years. According to the college, the first scholarship will go to students in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The machine uses Colombian coffee beans supplied through a partnership with Café Quindío, a Colombian coffee brand. The beans are grown in the region surrounding Armenia, Colombia.

The Smart Bar Premium machine is designed for high-traffic locations and can prepare about 200 hot and cold drinks per day. A touchscreen allows students to browse beverage options and place orders, and an automatic cup delivery system dispenses their drinks.

Drinks cost between $3.60 and $4 per cup, and students can pay by credit or debit card.

Drink options include: lavender lattes, mango or strawberry matchas, espresso drinks, black coffee, protein shakes and hot chocolate. The machine also uses purified water and offers sugar-free syrups and fat-free milk.