A beautiful art walk, nestled in the Avenues

An experience unlike any other can be found tucked away in the Avenues of Salt Lake City.

Avenues Open Studios is a yearly neighborhood art event hosted and co-created by resident Anne Albaugh. A sense of community, love and acceptance emanated throughout the houses that were hosting incredible artists of all calibers.

Avenues Open Studios has been operating annually for 11 years. According to the progenitor, Albaugh, there had been two more individuals who had founded the event with her, but they had fallen to the wayside in the present moment.

“We decided to make this when we were on our way to a gallery stroll,” said Albaugh.

Albaugh explained how the open studio format was designed to accommodate a broader range of artists.

“Galleries are so limited to who can be in and who can’t be in, and if you aren’t a profitable, money-making artist, you can’t be in a gallery,” said Albaugh. “This is what we do, [in] the Avenues [it] is so artists can do whatever they want, we don’t censor, and everyone who wants to be in the show is in.”

The event is always hosted in the Avenues, but neighborhood locations are subject to occasional change, depending on who elects to participate per year. The houses were easy to find, marked by signs out front signifying they were a part of the event, as well as balloons tied to fences.

Each hosting house offered refreshments, as well as artists’ business cards for attendees who may be interested in purchasing pieces for sale.

There were so many incredible artists on display, all within walking distance of each other.

Albaugh expressed pride over the project’s mission statement, which is framed outside her house for everyone to see. Avenues Open Studios aims to create a space where artists of all kinds can share their work and have it appreciated and sold the same as any big gallery, without any censorship or barriers to entry.

Albaugh said this year’s event had 27 participating artists. An artist herself, Albaugh works hard on every painting she completes — beautiful pieces that are worth just as much as any gallery out there.

Another artist, painter Gunter Radinger, was invited onto the scene 10 years ago, a year after the inception of the event. He has been at his craft for a very long time.

“I’ve been painting all my life,” Radinger said. “People send me pictures, and I recreate them; everything is my inspiration.”

Other artists in attendance, like Camille Chart, an incredible jeweler, have participated in the open studio for many years.

In the same home, David Woodman and Kim Stockdale’s woodworks and knitting skills were proudly on display — beautiful handiwork lovingly made and put out in the open for all to enjoy and take home. Both artists take commissions.

Posted in front of a little storefront is the mother-daughter pair of Kindra Fehr and Aria Hancock. This was Hancock’s second year at the Avenues Open Studios, with her mother having started the year prior.

“It’s really fun. I don’t do a ton of art markets usually, so this is the main one I do,” Hancock said. “It’s been a good experience, lots of cool people coming through. I’ve made some cool connections — it’s been really fun.”

Hancock has an Instagram and a Redbubble where she sells her work. Her mother, Fehr, has a website where she sells a selection of paintings and offers classes for anyone wanting to learn. They can both be found, on occasion, at Commerce and Craft as well.

Those who do not live in the Avenues neighborhood are welcome to join; with people in the Avenues willing to host those from other parts of Utah.

If you are interested in participating, as a creative individual wanting to get out there and make connections, make your art known or make new art friends, contact Albaugh via email, and visit her website to admire her beautiful art.

Otherwise, look out for the next Avenues Open Studios! Information leading up to the event can be found on Instagram and Facebook.