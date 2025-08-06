Photos: Festival Gastronómico Mexicano

A celebration of Mexican cuisine and culture took place Friday, Aug. 2, in downtown Salt Lake City.

Festival Gastronómico Mexicano, aka the Mexican Food Festival, included many local vendors, all selling delicious food, snacks and drinks. The event was presented by the nonprofit organization Artes de México en Utah, the Mexican Consulate, and Centro Cívico Mexicano. One of the main activities provided by Artes de México en Utah involved a class on creating chocolate from scratch. The festival was a beautiful celebration of the past and present foods of Mexico.