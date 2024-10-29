Film review: ‘The Wild Robot’

In a year where other animation studios resigned themselves to sequels, DreamWorks decided to create something new.

“The Wild Robot” is a standout movie pulsing with creativity. Adapted from the book series by Peter Brown, its expressive art style and introspective tone fit perfectly into the new wave of animation — which is perfect given that the film itself pertains to the necessity of adaptation.

“The Wild Robot” follows the story of Roz, an all-purpose robot designed to complete any job. When Roz crash lands on a hostile island she’s left in search of her next task. Unfortunately, an accident leaves her in charge of a hatchling goose, Brightbill. Roz, with the help of a fox named Fink, embarks on the difficult task of parenting in a competitive world.

“The Wild Robot” is a beautiful story about growth and the perseverance of kindness. Maybe it tells the audience that a little too bluntly.

For a film that says everything it needs to without words, when it does say something, it comes off stock and heavy-handed. Too often, the script felt awkward, with monologues about the power of the heart and friendship. Thankfully, the charm of the characters was enough to make this forgivable.

Its script is overshadowed by its visual energy — the details of an oil spot where a goose used to lay, the mimicry of animal movement, down to the worldbuilding of a future society adapting to climate change.

Lupita Nyong’o is deceptively skilled at playing Roz. It’s a role that could have easily been as grating as an AI voice, but she adds enough warmth to make it a good presence.

Nyong’o evolves her tone throughout the movie, adding a necessary gravity as the character grows. Pedro Pascal as Fink is charismatic and wild, becoming a joy in every scene. And Kit Connor feels perfect for the underdog Brightbill.

The film’s collection of strong side characters fills out the rest of the island. Their simple and effective introductions help to create an ecosystem that feels dynamic.

But, at times, the story seemed determined to speed through the beats it needed. The development between Roz and Brightbill fast-forwards through too much. By the time we feel their connection, they split apart as Brightbill leaves for migration.

The first act of this movie, I felt overwhelmed and lost — which you could say is purposeful. It leaves you out of breath trying to catch up to where the storyline is.

It’s when the movie finally lets itself breathe that it really clicks. As Brightbill leaves for migration, Roz is left on the island. We’re split between the actions of the two characters, and how their relationship grows as they are apart.

Even at its most cliche, “The Wild Robot” is still a creatively energetic work — one for both kids and adults.

Director Chris Sanders, with co-director credits on other DreamWorks projects including “How to Train Your Dragon” and “The Croods,” clearly knows how to work the power of visual medium, with “The Wild Robot” ranking among the best animated movies of 2024.