When watching the US Open tennis tournament, spectators should heed the significance of its 142-year history and its status as the final Grand Slam event of the year.

Over the years, the tournament has been the stage for countless memorable moments and attracted the interest of various influencers, politicians and other celebrities.

Yet, one of the US Open’s most notable patrons comes in the form of a souvenir cup.

Introducing the “Honey Deuce,” a cocktail that has become a US Open staple since its creation in the mid-2000s.

Tournament sponsor Grey Goose asked successful restaurateur Nick Mautone to create a unique drink for the annual Grand Slam in Queens, New York. When speaking to Forbes on his inspiration, Mautone stated: “As I was scooping honeydew melon balls, it struck me — they looked just like tennis balls. In that moment, inspiration hit.”

Thus, the “Honey Deuce” was born, a fun wordplay combining the melon and the tennis term, deuce. According to Grey Goose, over 450,000 cocktails were sold at last year’s US Open and over two million have been sold since 2011.

With cups priced at $23 each in 2024, the drink is projected to make over $10 million in total sales — enough to cover the prize money for all the first-place winners in this year’s tournament.

Just like the famous Wimbledon Pimm’s Cup and the Kentucky Derby Mint Julep — both of which have century-old origins — the Honey Deuce has placed itself as one of the most notable sports-associated cocktails in history.

With some last year calling it “the seasons hottest accessory,” the Honey Deuce does not look like it’s going away anytime soon. And with the crowning of new US Open champions this past weekend, SLCC tennis fans have the perfect opportunity to partake in this refreshing tradition.

For those who prefer a non-alcoholic option, there is also a delicious alternative that ensures everyone can enjoy this iconic seasonal drink.

How to make

Original Honey Deuce Recipe

1 ¼ oz. Grey Goose vodka

3 oz. fresh lemonade

½ oz. Chambord or raspberry liqueur

3 frozen honeydew melon balls for garnish

Ice

Non-Alcoholic Honey Deuce Mocktail Recipe

4 oz. fresh lemonade

2 oz. raspberry syrup or raspberry puree

Club soda or sparkling water (optional for a bit of fizz)

3 frozen honeydew melon balls

Ice

Writer’s note: As for my take, I decided to prepare myself an original one while watching “Challengers,” a film that fits perfectly with the tennis theme. The Honey Deuce, with its refreshing blend of lemonade and sweet raspberry, truly felt like the drink — all puns intended — was a grand slam.

For a recommendation, I suggest that you let the honeydew melon balls fully soak in the cocktail for a few minutes before enjoying them. The absorbed flavors perfectly round off the experience.