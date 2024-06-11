Here are some options for recreation in and around Salt Lake City this summer

The Salt Lake Valley is brimming with summertime activities. The Globe has gathered info on a few local events and outdoor attractions that our fellow Bruins can enjoy.

Festivals

Taylorsville Dayzz

This classic, annual three-day festival features carnival games and rides, a petting zoo, a 5k marathon, concerts, fireworks and a parade.

When: Thursday, June 27 to Saturday, June 29

Where: Valley Regional Park, 5100 S. 2700 W.

Visit the Taylorsville Dayzz official website for more information or to register for the 5k marathon.

Utah Arts Festival

Self-proclaimed as the “unofficial kick-off to summer” in Utah, this three-day festival includes music, poetry slams, workshops and a “big deal” brunch on the final day.

Single-day tickets are $18 for adults, with military and senior discounts. For those who wish to make it a family event, tickets for children ages six to 12 are $8, while ages five and under are free. Full three-day passes are marketed at $45.

When: Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30

Where: Library Square, 200 E. 400 S., Salt Lake City

For more information or to check out headliners, workshops and poetry readings, visit the Utah Arts Festival official website.

Water Lantern Festival

To cap off the summer and enjoy its final moments before the start of fall semester, the Water Lantern Festival is a top choice. Attendees will be able to enjoy music, food trucks, and an interactive experience of releasing lanterns with personalized messages onto a lake.

When: Aug. 10

Where: Jensen Nature Park, 3176 S. Bluff Road, Syracuse, UT.

Visit the festival’s official website for more information, including ticket prices.

Farmers markets

With summer always comes the popular attraction of farmers markets. Visit any one of the following to enjoy local products, fresh produce, local art and handmade crafts.

Farmers Market Ogden

Shoppers at this annual farmers market can find local produce, floral arrangements and handmade crafts, all while enjoying outdoor musical performances.

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 25 to Sept. 14

Where: Historic 25th Street, Ogden

Park City Farmers Market

Established in 2001, this market runs weekly and features produce and items from a plethora of local vendors and farmers.

When: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 29 to Oct. 23

Where: First Time Chair Lift parking lot, Park City Resort, Park City

Downtown Farmers Market

Salt Lake City’s cherished downtown farmers market is celebrating its 33rd year. An arts and crafts market, which is open at the same time and features locally made gifts, runs adjacent to the farmers market at Pioneer Park.

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 1 to Oct. 19

Where: Pioneer Park, 349 W. 300 S., Salt Lake City

Outdoor fun

Of course, Utah has always been known for its great outdoors. Races, hikes, and national parks are just a few options for summer activity in the Beehive State.

Races

A popular pastime in Utah, marathons and races allow people to test their stamina and mettle. Whether competing for a prize or bragging rights, or setting and completing a goal, community members can use Running in the USA to browse upcoming races in and around Salt Lake City.

Hikes

The Salt Lake Valley offers nearly every kind of hike imaginable. Whether arduous or easy, out-and-back or loop trails, all of them have breathtaking views and offer excellent opportunities for hitting the nature-reset button.

Below are three popular hikes near Salt Lake City.

• Old Sheep Trailhead

This out-and-back trail east of Sandy is 3.6 miles and boasts a moderate difficulty level. It is mostly secluded by trees, offering an abundance of shade. It is also championed as dog- and family-friendly. As the trailhead is somewhat remote, it is considered a great option for those who prefer a less crowded hiking experience.

• White Pine Lake Trail

Located in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Little Cottonwood Canyon, this trailhead is particularly popular during the summer months. Considered an intermediate or difficult hike, the out-and-back trail spans just under eight miles and takes over three hours to complete. Dogs are not allowed in the canyon.

• Living Room Lookout Trail

Located in the foothills north of Salt Lake City, this trailhead is a relatively steep but short hike — a two-and-a-half mile incline to an overlook that provides a panoramic view of the Valley that can be enjoyed from a cluster of unique, natural rock chairs.

The trail is considered moderately challenging and makes for a great sunrise or sunset hike; however, headlamps for sunset hikes are recommended, as phone flashlights are not enough for the trek down. The single-person pathway can become crowded with people coming up and down, but furry friends are still welcome on this trail.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story previously misstated that dogs are allowed on the White Pine Trailhead in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Little Cottonwood Canyon is a watershed, and no dogs are allowed in the area. We apologize for the error.