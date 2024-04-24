Dietitian reviews student answers to nutrition questions

A new “What’s Bruin’” episode on nutrition will air on April 26. In it, students volunteered to answer questions regarding nutrition.

A few days later, Carly Alba, a registered dietitian at Intermountain Health and SLCC adjunct professor, answered the same questions to see how accurate the students were.

Students, for example, were asked how they define a diet. None of the students defined it as a weight loss plan, and most said a diet involves a set of eating habits that are balanced and easy to follow. According to Alba, a diet “is realistic and sustainable over a long period of time.”

Saturated and unsaturated fat, fast food

Dietary lipids, commonly called fats, are an important aspect of nutrition. They’re one of three macronutrients alongside carbohydrates and proteins. Students correctly identified saturated fats as “bad” fats and unsaturated fats as “good” fats, but Alba gave a more detailed explanation.

“Saturated fat is your solid fat, like butter [or] the fat on a piece of meat,” she said. “These are the fats that are going to increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. It’s important to limit those types of fats.”

Conversely, unsaturated fats promote heart health. “Unsaturated fats are your liquid fats, like olive oil, fish oil [or] the oil from a piece of salmon that you cook,” she explained. “These are more heart-healthy.”

Fast food is usually high in saturated fats and other unhealthy items. Students were aware that regularly eating fast food is not ideal, but Alba noted that eating fast food in moderation can be part of a healthy diet, provided one knows what to look for.

“Look up the menu to see how much sodium, saturated fat and added sugar are in the food,” she suggested. She also recommended people choose plant-based foods as sides if available and to pack up some of the meal to take home, as restaurants tend to have large portions.

What about protein?

All the students on “What’s Bruin’” knew that protein is essential, but they could not easily answer what amount to aim for every day. Alba explained that protein requirements vary depending on the person and situation, but she said a guideline exists for the average person.

“For the general public, a healthy adult needs at least 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight (one kilogram is equivalent to 2.2 pounds),” Alba said. She added that individuals who are trying to build muscle will need more.

For quick reference, a person who weighs 130 pounds needs at least 47 grams of protein per day, and a person who weighs 150 pounds needs at least 54 grams of protein per day. 23 grams of protein is approximately equivalent to 3 to 4 ounces of meat, or the amount that would fit in the palm of one’s hand.

Both animal and plant sources offer protein. Animal products include steak, poultry, fish, cottage cheese and Greek yogurt. Plant foods include tofu, tempeh, legumes (beans, lentils and peas), nuts and seeds, nut butters and certain grains like quinoa. As for snacking, Alba likes to combine food groups. “Apple and peanut butter; cheese and crackers; fruit and cottage cheese,” she listed.

None of the students identified as vegetarian or vegan, but for those who do, Alba pointed out they must be more mindful of eating enough protein.

On the topic of plant-based diets, Alba said another concern is micronutrients, particularly vitamin B12, since people can only obtain it from animal sources when not supplementing. “A supplement or fortified food would be needed to make sure [vegans] are getting enough nutrients like B12,” she said. “Vegetarians can get B12 from foods like eggs or dairy.”

Sodium, water intake

All the students posited that too much sodium is not good for the body and that plenty of foods contain sodium. This is true, according to Alba.

Excess amounts of sodium affect blood pressure, Alba said, which happens through a mechanism that she explains to her clients with the phrase, “Water follows sodium.” When one over-consumes sodium, the body draws more water into the bloodstream to offset it, increasing blood pressure.

Related to the topic of sodium, then, is water intake. Every student recognized that water intake is crucial, but their estimations of how much to drink every day varied. Like protein, Alba said the answer depends on the individual. She recommended 70 ounces, close to nine cups, as a goal for the average person.

“Water is important for temperature regulation and other metabolic processes in the body,” Alba noted.

When to eat and how often

Some students thought that when and how often one eats comes down to personal preference, but others thought a regimen is important. Alba said she personally advocates for smaller and more frequent meals.

“Every time we eat, our metabolism is stimulated,” she explained. “It also affects our digestion. … People can do better [by] eating six times a day. For example, breakfast, a mid-morning snack, lunch, an afternoon snack, dinner and an evening snack. But it looks different for everybody.”

Watch “What’s Bruin’” on April 26 to hear how students responded to these questions in greater detail.