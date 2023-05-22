SLCC Men’s Baseball secures first-ever trip to Junior College World Series

By
-
0
NJCAA Baseball championship plaque
Salt Lake Community College Bruins are headed to Grand Junction Colorado, home of the Junior College World Series, after a 14-1 victory in the NJCAA Western District Championship over Southeast Community College.

For the first time in the school’s history, Salt Lake Community College Bruins are headed to Grand Junction, Colorado, home of the Junior College World Series, after a 14-1 victory in the NJCAA Western District Championship over Southeast Community College.

Freshman pitcher Traton Staheli got the win going with 7.2 innings pitched, zero earned runs and nine strikeouts. The Bruins also got home runs from freshman right-fielder Trey Gambill and freshman third-baseman Taylor Ayala en route to the 14-1 victory.

The SLCC Bruins – fresh off their Region 18 Championship over College of Southern Nevada on May 13 in Henderson, Nevada – opened the four-team, double elimination tournament Thursday in Beatrice, Nebraska.

The NJCAA Western District tournament consisted of region one champion Pima Community College, region nine champion Southeast Community College and runner-up McCook Community College, and region 18 champion SLCC.

The Bruins began the NJCAA Western District Tournament with a 13-3 run-rule victory over Southeast Community College, where the Bruins hit seven home runs, including three from freshman shortstop Chip Beck. The Bruins then followed up with a 7-5 victory over Pima Community College to advance to the Western District Championship.

Brackets and matchups will be announced on May 23 at 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on NJCAA Network.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here